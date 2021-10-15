Ascension Providence shares importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

About one in four women in the United States will develop breast cancer at some point during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Local doctors at Ascension Providence are doing their part during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to educate women on early detection. Most breast cancer cases are diagnosed after the age 50.

If you have a family history of breast cancer, it raises your chance of getting it. They also say even with no family history – women can still develop it.

Woman are recommended to start annual mammograms at the age of 40.

“As long as you’re diligent about getting your your annual breast screening exam and everything, if it does come up, we’re going to catch it,” says Ascension Providence Breast Health Center Radiologist Dr. Erin Prince. “I know October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but, you know, we’re diagnosing breast cancer the other eleven months of the year. So no matter what time of year it is, just make sure you’re up to date and come see us.”

Ascension Providence has been lighting its building pink all month to bring awareness.

To learn how you can schedule a mammogram, you can go here.