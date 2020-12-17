Ascension Providence Waco receives COVID-19 vaccine

Several doctors, nurses, therapists, and facility staff at Ascension Providence Waco received their first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots Thursday afternoon.

The people who received the shots are those serving in emergency departments, COVID-19 units, and intensive care units.

Those roles put them on the front line of the battle against the pandemic.

Ascension Providence says more members of the hospital staff will receive shots on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott says more than 1 million Texans are expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of the month.

Speaking Thursday at a press conference in Austin, the governor said 224,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be delivered this week in Texas.

Next week, the number is expected to grow if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration quickly approves a second vaccine from the drugmaker Moderna. An FDA panel made the approval recommendation on Thursday.

The first doses in Texas are going to front-line health workers. Abbott says he plans to get vaccinated but will do so after health workers go first.