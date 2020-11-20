Ascension Providence will treat qualifying COVID-19 patients with bamlanivimab

WACO, Texas – Ascension Providence has engaged a team to develop a safe and efficient process to provide bamlanivimab to the Central Texas community.

The CDC announced Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the antibody therapy earlier this month for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients who are at a high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization.

Patients must be 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 pounds. Additional criteria for antibody therapy treatment consideration include the patient is not hospitalized, has one or more COVID-19 symptoms, and within ten days of symptom onset with a COVID-positive test within the last three days.

Ascension Providence received an allotment of the antibody therapy, and is working to set up an outpatient infusion clinic site with plans to begin providing this therapy as early as next week. The therapy is administered through an IV and can be given at physician-order only.

Ascension Providence leaders and providers are reminding the Waco-McLennan County community to continue to do your part to stop the spread of the virus. Wash your hands, wear a mask when in public and continue to practice social distancing.

Source: Ascension Texas