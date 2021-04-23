Asian-American assault near Baylor under investigation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed a COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WACO, Texas – A possible hate crime against an Asian-American Baylor student is under investigation.

It comes as a new push to stop these kinds of crimes gains momentum in Washington D.C.

The Baylor student says four men assaulted him close to campus, near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Gurley Lane early Sunday morning.

The student newspaper first published the student’s account, and when Baylor University found out about the incident, it was reported to the Equity Office for investigation.

The University released a statement Thursday saying:

“We grieve with our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) neighbors, brothers and sisters in the midst of what has been an intense year of anti-Asian sentiment and violence. We are constantly reminded that racism is not merely a black and white issue; it affects all of us. As fellow bearers of the image of God, our AAPI students are part of our Baylor Family, and we especially will not stand for such sentiment, bias or violence within our community. If any student experiences such things, the University provides resources through the Equity Office and law enforcement as well as additional support through Spiritual Life, the Counseling Center and Multicultural Affairs.”

It is an issue lawmakers in Washington D.C are also grappling with.

Senator Charles Schumer spoke before a vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes act, which Senator Mazie Hirono introduced last month.

“We will not tolerate violence and bigotry against you,” Schumer said. “To those who perpetrate the violence and bigotry, we will pursue you to the fullest extent of the law. “

The March 16th shootings at three Atlanta spas and the ongoing violence since the spread of the Coronavirus inspired the bill. The 94 to 1 bill as amended was passed on Thursday. Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn both voted for it.

The bill will provide funding for hate crimes hotlines and train law enforcement to investigate hate crime incidents. It must now pass the House of Representatives.