Ask the Doctor: Ice Injuries

The snow and ice is melting in Central Texas, but there is still a threat to your safety.

If you’ve been out and about, you’ve probably seen someone slip and fall, or it has happened to you.

How do you decide to go to the hospital to get it checked out? What injuries can wait a little longer for the ice to melt and emergency rooms empty a little more?

These are just some of the questions FOX44 News Anchor Adam Hooper asked Dr. Alexandra Jones Adesina, who is a family practice physician at Ascension Providence Hospital in Hewitt.