MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest was made at a Madison County hotel on Monday morning.

A Sheriff’s deputy, with the assistance of the Madisonville Police Department and the Texas Highway Patrol, executed a warrant at a Madison County hotel – where the man pictured below was hiding with his alleged victim.

(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says this man had four outstanding felony warrants for his arrest – a warrant for Family Violence Impeding Breath – a third-degree felony; a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – a second-degree felony; a warrant for Arson – a first-degree felony; and a warrant out of Harris County for Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath – a third-degree felony.