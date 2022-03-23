MADISON COUNTY, Texas – The American Red Cross has opened a Multi-Agency Resource Center at the First Baptist Church in Madisonville to assist families with damages to their homes.

Victims can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to sign up for aid. Anyone who has experienced damages from Monday night’s tornado is urged to take this survey. A Spanish survey is available here.

Anyone who wants to make a financial donation can donate to the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Disaster Recovery Fund at www.uwbv.org/disaster, or text the word BVDisasterFund to 41444. No material donations are requested.