Astronaut Charlie Duke delivers 2021 McLane Lecture

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor welcomed astronaut Charlie Duke as the featured speaker for the 2021 McLane Lecture on Wednesday.

This was the 17th McLane Lecture sponsored by Elizabeth and Drayton McLane, Jr. The purpose of the McLane Lecture is to bring outstanding individuals to the UMHB campus to share their experiences and insights about leadership, government, business and faith.

As a member of the Apollo 16 crew, Duke became one of a dozen people in human history to step foot on a celestial body other than Earth. He graduated as the valedictorian of his class at Admiral Farragut Academy in 1953, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in naval sciences from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Upon receiving his commission in the U.S. Air Force, Duke entered pilot training and received his wings in 1958. Duke served three years in Germany as a fighter interceptor pilot. He was then assigned to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he completed a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics in 1964. He entered the USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, and completed his training there in 1965.

Duke was one of the 19 astronauts selected by NASA in April 1966. He served as the CAPCOM (spacecraft communicator) for Apollo 11’s landing on the moon, and as the backup lunar module pilot for Apollo 13. In 1972, he piloted the lunar module of Apollo 16, accompanied on the mission by John W. Young, spacecraft commander, and Thomas K. Mattingly II, command module pilot.

While on the lunar surface, Duke and Young logged more than 20 hours of extravehicular activities as they placed and activated scientific experiments – and collected nearly 213 pounds of rock and soil samples.

Following the completion of the mission and subsequent service as the backup lunar module pilot for Apollo 17, Duke retired from NASA in 1975 to enter private business in San Antonio. He also entered the USAF Reserves, where he rose to the rank of brigadier general before retiring in 1986.

Duke has been recognized with many honors throughout his career, including the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal. He has been awarded honorary doctorates from the University of South Carolina, Francis Marion College, Clemson University and the College of Charleston. Duke was inducted into the Texas Science Hall of Fame in 2000, and was recently recognized as 2020 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference.

Source: University of Mary-Hardin Baylor