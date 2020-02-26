Astronaut in orbit swears high school students into military

WACO, Texas – 14 JROTC students from University and Waco High School were sworn into the military Wednesday by Colonel Andrew Morgan, who was broadcasting from the International Space Station.

The landmark event was the first time ever an astronaut in orbit had sworn in recruits. National Guard recruit Sebastian Torres didn’t take the experience for granted.

“When I went to MEPS, it was cool there because an officer also does the enlisting there. But this is just like, it just gets better and better. Especially like going throughout basic and then like coming to this. It’s pretty dope,” says Torres. “It’s something I’m glad I experienced.”

University High was one of only about 150 schools in the country invited to take part in the enlistment ceremony.

While some officers shared their stories of going into the military feeling they had to, these students see it as a different outlet.

“I did it as more of a necessity. These kids are actually doing it because they see a career path in the Army,” says U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Soto. “I could honestly see how doing this event and recognizing them for enlisting in any military branch is a pretty big deal.”

For some of the students, the pride has already been ingrained in them.

“I don’t know if it’s with like JROTC or what, but like, this uniform, like wearing the uniform, it just makes me happy,” says Torres. “I’m proud to show it off.”

The students are looking forward to graduating in June and beginning their military careers soon after.

The International Space Station is 250 miles above Earth and typically orbits it 15 times each day. During the ceremony, it flew over the United States.