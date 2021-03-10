ASYMCA, Fort Hood, Salvation Army team up to distribute 4,000 pounds of food to military families

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), the oldest continuously serving military service organization in the country, is partnering with the Salvation Army of Central Texas and Former Astros owner, Drayton McLane, to help military families at Fort Hood by distributing 4,000 pounds of food to 200 military families on March 11th.

This aid comes just in time for Spring Break – giving families much-needed food for children who typically rely on school meals.

Food insecurity is hitting military families hard – with more than 34 percent experiencing a loss of dual income, requiring immediate relief. However, according to a recent report by the Military Family Advisory Network, Texas military families struggle with higher rates of food insecurity when compared to military families in the rest of the country.

Since last March, the ASYMCA has delivered more than 2 million pounds of food and helped more than 40,000 families at military installations across the country in response to the pandemic. The ASYMCA Killeen serves 5,000 military families annually, with a focus on critical child care resources.

The III Corps Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Gerald (Gez) Strickland; a military family from Fort Hood, who will be receiving food support; and, ASYMCA CEO Vice Admiral William French, USN (Ret.), will be available to talk about how this initiative will help local families in need.

The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Armed Services YMCA of Killeen Wellness Center, located at 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center