Athletes travel from around the world for Ironman Waco

People traveled from all around the world to participate in Ironman Waco.

Today’s challenge consisted of a 2.4 mile swim in the Brazos river, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run.

One of the athletes used this event to bring awareness to Afghanistan refugee crisis and her company’s resettlement effort.

“We’ve been resettling them by the hundreds this fall, and we’re expecting to resettle 1,400 by the end of December,” Kaitlin Roberson said. “So for those 1,400, I’m racing tomorrow, and I’m trying to raise 14 hundred dollars.”

She is participating in the Ironman 70.3 tomorrow along with Aspen Neely.

Neely traveled from Oklahoma City to participate in her 4th Ironman 70.3.

“I just love doing Ironmans,” Neely said. “This is my second time racing in Waco. I did it back in 2019. It was an awesome race, and I’m just excited to be here competitive and have some fun with it.”

Normally, the full and half Ironman take place on different weekends, but this is the first ever festival weekend in the United States meaning there is a full Ironman on Saturday and a half on Sunday.



“I think this is a really great feeling, not only for the community, but for the athletes,” regional director Scott Legen said. “It shows the 70.3 athletes what a full distance event is and what that can be for them as their training progresses.”

Legen said ironman takes place all over the United States along with 55 other countries. There are Ironmans in five different cities across Texas.



“For these athletes, as well as the Ironman 70.3 athletes, they’re really looking to push their limits,” Legen said.

The athletes started at 7:25 this morning and competed throughout the day.

Tomorrow’s Ironman 70.3 will consist of a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike and a 13.1 mile run at Indian Spring park.