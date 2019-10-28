ATM machine burglarized, Temple Police searching for 3 suspects

TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Police Department is investigating the burglary of an ATM machine on October 25th.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:20 a.m. to Chase Bank at 2363 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in reference to a burglary in progress.

After arriving on the scene, officers noticed damage to an ATM Machine.

It was determined that the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from the machine.

Officers were advised that three unknown suspects were wearing hoodies and observed tampering with the machine.

The subjects fled in white F-250, and the vehicle was recovered nearby abandoned and also reported stolen.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.