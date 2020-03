FILE – In this April 18, 2018, file photo, an ATM machine is in use at a New York convenience store. If you find yourself short on cash while on vacation, it might seem easiest to hit up the nearest ATM. But if that handy machine is not in your bank’s network, you could get a double whammy of fees: The ATM owner will probably charge a few dollars for the convenience, and your own bank may tack on an extra $2.50 or so. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

TEMPLE, Texas- An ATM is off its foundation in Temple.

On March 11 at about 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ATM alarm at 43rd Street and Airport Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a Ford F-250 pickup still running with an ATM hooked to it by a chain.

The vehicle did not have any occupants.

The ATM had been pulled off its foundation, but no money was accessed.

No suspects were located.

This case is active.