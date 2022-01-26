KILLEEN, Texas – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit received multiple complaints on a 31-year-old robbery suspect in the January 18 shooting.

This case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, January 24, and three complaints were returned charging Jamar McNair Jones with Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle.

Jones was released from the hospital Tuesday, and transported to the Bell County Jail. On Wednesday, Jones was arraigned on all three charges – including an outstanding warrant for Assault with Bodily Injury on a Family Member by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed – and set his bond for all charges totaling $306,500.

Officers attempted to make contact at a residence in Killeen on January 18 with Jones, who was believed to be involved in multiple armed robberies in the city. This is when Jones fled in a gray Nissan sedan and a pursuit ensued. Jones led officers eastbound on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard towards Harker Heights, Nolanville and onto Interstate 14.

Jones continued to travel at a high rate of speed into Belton, towards Loop 121, and then headed back westbound on Interstate 14. Jones then took the Rosewood Drive exit and he wrecked out, disabling his vehicle.

Jones fled from his vehicle and attempted to hijack a nearby vehicle. When the driver of this vehicle noticed Jones, he took out his firearm and discharged it at Jones, protecting himself. He was struck multiple times.

Jones was immediately transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. He also had an active warrant out of Dallas for Aggravated Robbery.

Source: Killeen Police Department