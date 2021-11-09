Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to arrest for more

A man who police say was chased off from an attempted theft of a catalytic converter has been connected with another case and arrested.

Tony Glenn Fisher remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday morning on two separate felony theft charges out of Waco and charges of burglary of a motor vehicle out of Bellmead.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the investigation started when officers were notified a man was traying to take a catalytic converter from a parked car near the 7100 block of Sanger Avenue, but was chased off before he could finish the job.

Through the investigation it was found that he might have been tied to another case involving a burglary of a motor vehicle that involved a trailer being stolen.

Investigators identified Fisher as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant and he was located and arrested.