Attempted kidnapping in Waco

WACO, Texas – Waco officers responded to an attempted kidnapping call from the 2200 Block of Meadow Road Monday afternoon.

A man grabbed a child riding a scooter from behind. Thankfully, the child managed to break free and run home, but the kidnapper got away.

“I don’t want to say there’s any danger to the community, but what I do want to say is that us as a community needs to keep our head on a swivel, stay vigilant and keep our eyes open for any suspicious activity,” says Officer Garen Bynum, with the Waco Police Department.

Officers don’t have much information about the assailant – only that a car may have been involved.

After searching the area for suspicious vehicles and witnesses, the police came up empty.

Officers say parents should remain vigilant and always watch their children to the best of their abilities when they are outside playing.

“If you do have to step inside for another child, or whatever the reason is, maybe you got distracted for a moment, keeping your kids in your yard or in that area is always a better option then the kids being out in the street,” says Bynum.

And if you believe your child is in danger?

“That’s the situation where we need to get that person caught immediately. As soon as you learn about it, you need to call 9-1-1. We need to do the best we can do to get over there and get the descriptions of the person and get them caught. The last thing we need in any city is for that to happen and for that type of individual to be out on the loose and running around,” says Bynum.

If you have any information related to this attempted kidnapping, you are asked to call Waco PD at (254) 750-7500 or Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 753-HELP(4357).