Attempted pharmacy break-in under investigation

GATESVILLE, Texas – Centex Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a case of an attempted Burglary of a Building.

The Gatesville Police Department responded to a report of a Burglar Alarm at 5:00 a.m. on December 5th at Gatesville Drug, located at 2513 Bus Highway 36.

The officer on scene discovered someone had unsuccessfully attempted to break-in through the rear door of the building, causing approximately $250 worth of damage.

(Courtesy: Centex Crime Stoppers)

Video surveillance showed a man parking a silver early model Dodge RAM crew cab pickup truck at Pullman Park Apartments. The suspect knocked panels from the fence between the apartments and the back of the pharmacy building. He walked up to the backdoor carrying a crowbar and attempted to force entry into the building until the alarm sounded and he left.

The suspect was wearing baggy black sweatpants, a large gray hoodie, and black gloves.

If you have any information about this case, or any other local crime, you can call Centex Crime Stoppers at 1-254-865-8477 (TIPS).

Source: Centex Crime Stoppers