A 37-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail held without bond after being picked up by a special Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Anthony Ryan Slaven was accused of violating the conditions of his parole after being arrested for assault family violence back in July 2021.

He had been previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Bell County, and was a registered sex offender.

He also had a previous conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm out of Coryell County.