ATV crash kills Temple man

A Temple man has died after his ATV overturned and rolled into a ditch Wednesday morning.

Texas DPS troopers went to Bottoms East Road east of Troy after getting a call about a man down in the area.

When they arrived, they found an ATV on top of a man who was later identified as 52-year-old Jerry Kruithof of Temple.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced him dead at the scene.

Troopers say it looks like Kruithof was driving south on Bottoms East Road and took a turn too fast. The ATV rolled and pinned him in a ditch.

Troopers say Kruithof was not wearing a helmet.