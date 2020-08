Bell County, Tx- Bell County Sheriffs have arrested one man for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

71 year old David Edwin Mussel of Austin was arrested in Bell County on August 4th. Deputies say that Mussel would peruse social media sites trying to entice female minors to meet with him to perform sex acts.

At the time he was arrested, Mussel was Driving to Bell County to meet a female he believed was 16. The Sheriffs department say that Mussel was arrested without incident.