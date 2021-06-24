Austin murder suspect apprehended in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White has been found and is currently in the Killeen City Jail. He is accused of taking part in the shooting of more than 14 people, including killing one person.

Members of the United States Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance from the Killeen Police Department’s Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, found De’Ondre Jermirris White in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive on Thursday afternoon.

White was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the Killeen City Jail. He is awaiting arraignment on an arrest warrant for Murder in reference to the mass shooting which occurred in Austin, Texas on June 12.

“The tragic incident that occurred in Austin on June 12th received nationwide attention, and we are happy to report that the murder suspect is in custody. We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our SWAT Team for their dedication and persistence to help close a chapter in this investigation. We are glad to work with dedicated professionals that are committed to keep our communities safe regardless of boundaries. This case covered multiple jurisdictions and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive,” stated Chief Charles Kimble.

Following a homicide investigation by the Austin Police Department, an arrest warrant for murder was issued for White by the 450th District Court in Travis County on June 21. Austin authorities immediately requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force- Austin Division to locate and apprehend him.

According to the arrest warrant, a 17-year-old from Killeen who was previously arrested as a suspect in the shooting told investigators that he was in Austin on June 12th with White and several other people when they encountered another group.

The teen says a person in the other group pulled out a gun and White did the same and opened fire.

Investigators say the teen claims the shooting was in self-defense because of the actions of the other group.

Members of the task force initiated and conducted a fugitive investigation and developed information that White had fled back to his home area in Killeen. The Austin Division contacted the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the Waco division and combined efforts to apprehend White.

LSFTF task force officers from Austin and Waco divisions formed a team that closed in on White at a residence on Anna Lee Drive and requested additional assistance from the Killeen SWAT team. White eventually surrendered to authorities and was arrested without incident.

White was transported to the Killeen City Jail where he will await judicial process and extradition with a bond set at $1 million.

You can view the murder warrant for White below.

Sources: Killeen Police Department, U.S. Department of Justice