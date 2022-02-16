The U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Tuesday who is suspected of committing murder in Austin. Antonio Willis McCullen is in the Bell County Jail.

Austin Police say McCullen shot Zachary Townsend on January 8th, in the 2300 block of Pasadena, near Lanier Plumbing around 9:30 a.m. in the morning.

According to an arrest warrant, police found a gun at the scene of the crime and also surveillance video that supposedly showed the shooting.

Townsend was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries Jan. 18. The Travis County Medical Examiner did an autopsy and determined Townsend’s cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.