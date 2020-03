BELL COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted for a murder in Austin is in the Bell County Jail.

Austin Police say Darcy Deshay McMillian, of Round Rock, shot and killed 24-year-old Zach Ledbetter last week.

Police officers found Ledbetter Thursday night in the 500 block of Arnulfo Alonso Way, with obvious injuries.

Paramedics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead.

So far, investigators are not releasing any information about a motive.