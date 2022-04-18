HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Harker Heights Elementary School will be welcoming Bluebonnet Award-Winning author Susan Stevens Crummel and illustrator Janet Stevens to their campus this Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two will have presentations for students at 9:00 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. each day.

Principal Carolyn Dugger explained that bringing authors to the school encourages students toward success through improved reading and writing, while having an illustrator on campus helps show students that the arts make an impact on success in the academics.

In addition to student presentations, Crummel and Stevens will get an hour with teachers and aides to discuss reading, writing, and teaching each day.