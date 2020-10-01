Authorities arrest 3 people and seize over 80 pounds of meth

The Texas Anti-Gang unit seized over 80 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested three people in Waco on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, members of the Waco TAG served a search warrant at a trailer on Proctor Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They found the meth and a stolen motorcycle.

Investigators say they also found information that led them to stop a vehicle on Interstate 35 north of Waco. In the vehicle, officers say they found more meth and a stolen firearm.

They arrested three people on several charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance. The suspects are now in the McLennan County Jail.

The Waco Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) consists of personnel assigned from the Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and United States Marshals service.