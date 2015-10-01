Authorities identify Oregon gunman

The Douglas County Fire District 2 reports the scene has been declared a “Code 4,” meaning no other law enforcement assistance is needed.
Raw sound from the scanner traffic gives insight to what it was like for first responders headed to the scene.
There are multiple casualties and all victims are taken to local hospitals. Among those injured, six are reportedly in critical condition. NBC News reports at least one female was shot in the chest. The Oregon Attorney General says at least 13 people are dead, however, the Douglas County Sheriff stated only 10 were killed.
Michael Griffiths, CEO of Life Flight, tells Oregon Live, six helicopters were dispatched to the Roseburg Airport to carry victims to local hospitals.
Parents and guardians should go to the Douglas County Fairgrounds to pick up their students. SWAT teams are checking every building for threats of danger.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown tweeted out, “My thoughts are with the families and victims of today’s tragedy.”
The 911 calls were anonymously uploaded to an online streaming site and can be heard here.
UCC was established in 1864 and educates around 3,000 full-time students, as well as 16,000 part-time students. The campus sits on around 100 acres.