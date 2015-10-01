Authorities identify Oregon gunman

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the gunman responsible for Thursday’s mass shooting on a community college campus in Oregon.

According to law enforcement, Chris Harper Mercer, 26, has been identified as the gunman responsible for killing 10 people and wounding 7 others.

ORIGINAL: A mass shooting took place on the campus of Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, Thursday.





KMTR reports the shots were fired at Snyder Hall on campus. When police arrived on scene, they located the 20-year-old male shooter and exchanged gunfire. The threat was neutralized and officers continued to sweep the campus. The shooter is dead after a shootout with authorities, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The New York Times reports the gunman told people to stand up and state their religion before shooting them. Reports say authorities responded to the scene around 12:48 p.m., CT. KEZI says the call for authorities came from someone inside a classroom.reports the shots were fired at Snyder Hall on campus. When police arrived on scene, they located the 20-year-old male shooter and exchanged gunfire. The threat was neutralized and officers continued to sweep the campus. The shooter is dead after a shootout with authorities, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The New York Times reports the gunman told people to stand up and state their religion before shooting them. At least seven people have been injured, reports say. Multiple fatalities have also been reported, including the gunman. The Douglas County Fire District 2 reports the scene has been declared a “Code 4,” meaning no other law enforcement assistance is needed. Raw sound from the scanner traffic gives insight to what it was like for first responders headed to the scene.



There are multiple casualties and all victims are taken to local hospitals. Among those injured, six are reportedly in critical condition. NBC News reports at least one female was shot in the chest. The Oregon Attorney General says at least 13 people are dead, however, the Douglas County Sheriff stated only 10 were killed. Michael Griffiths, CEO of Life Flight, tells Oregon Live, six helicopters were dispatched to the Roseburg Airport to carry victims to local hospitals. According to KOIN , Jim Godblod, the Director of Communications for PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Eugene, says they received three victims who were taken by Life Flight to the hospital. One patient is an 18-year-old female, the second patient is a 34-year-old female and the third victim is a female between the ages of 18 and 34. All three victims have gunshot wounds. The hospital says two more victims are en route to the hospital. Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon, said they received 10 patients from the UCC shooting. Parents and guardians should go to the Douglas County Fairgrounds to pick up their students. SWAT teams are checking every building for threats of danger.



Oregon Governor Kate Brown tweeted out, “My thoughts are with the families and victims of today’s tragedy.”



The 911 calls were anonymously uploaded to an online streaming site and can be heard here. Via Heavy.com , according to a post made by an anonymous user on the website 4Chan , the user hinted at something happening at a school in the northwest. The post reads as follows: “Some of you guys are alright. Don’t go to school tomorrow if you are in the northwest. Happening threat will be posted tomorrow morning. So long space robots.” In a 5:20 p.m. press conference, President Obama continued to push for tighter gun control laws. “It cannot be this easy for someone who wants to inflict harm on other people to get a gun. … The notion that gun laws don’t work is not borne out by the evidence.” UCC canceled all activities and classes until Monday, October 5.

Roseburg is about three hours south of Portland and an hour south of Eugene, along Interstate 5.



UCC was established in 1864 and educates around 3,000 full-time students, as well as 16,000 part-time students. The campus sits on around 100 acres.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is received.