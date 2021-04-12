Authorities on manhunt in Waco

WACO, Texas – Waco Police are advising the public to avoid the area of Orchard Lane, Harry James Drive, and Loop 340.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Orchard Lane, but the individuals inside the vehicle fled from the scene.

There is a large number of officers in the area assisting with the search – including the Bellmead Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and a helicopter.

There is a concern the suspects are armed, so Waco PD is asking people to stay inside, call 9-1-1, and report anything they feel could be suspicious in this area.

Source: Waco Police Department