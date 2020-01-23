UPDATE: Pipe bomb found near Killeen middle school not armed

KILLEEN, Texas – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad was dispatched Thursday afternoon to a threat north of Manor Middle School.

The threat was in the area of Paula Road and Becker Drive, where a pipe bomb was discovered. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX44 the bomb was found Thursday morning by the Killeen Police Department, who requested for the Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to investigate.

The bomb was reported to not be armed by Sheriff McNamara.

The Killeen Independent School District was aware of the situation, and says there was no threat to campuses or students.

One person has been taken into custody, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Sources: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen Independent School District, Killeen Police Department

