Alexander Flores, 17

Fort Hood, TX- Authorities are searching for a missing Fort Hood teen.

17 year old Alexander Flores was last seen leaving his residence at 1:30 pm on July 27th. He is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9″ inches tall , brown eyes and brown hair, weighing approximately 120 lbs. he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans , glasses and black shoes.

Investigators say that Flores may have left of his own accord from his home on post.