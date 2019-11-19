Authorities searching for missing Lometa girl

LOMETA, Texas – Authorities are searching for a missing girl from Lometa.

14-year-old Andrea Valles was last seen in Lometa on October 28. She is described as 5′ 2″, weights 134 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She may be traveling to the Fort Worth area.

If you have any information on Andrea’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255.

Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children