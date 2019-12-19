Authorities searching for pickup truck driver in Waco hit-and-run

WACO, Texas – Detectives are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck involved in a Waco hit-and-run.

A video submitted to the Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives Facebook group shows a collision between the white truck and a blue car.

The man wearing dark clothes and white shoes in the video above was driving the white truck in this collision. The driver fled the scene without providing aide to the driver in the blue car.

If you recognize this truck or driver, please call Detective Head at (254) 750-3656 or Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP (4357) and refer to case 19-20823.

Source: Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives