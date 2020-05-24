Authorities warn against ‘sugar daddy’ scam

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- McLennan County Authorities are warning residents after a series of ‘sugar daddy’ scams.

We have received reports regarding concerns of possible human trafficking, stemming from Instagram and Facebook accounts with men describing themselves as “sugar daddy’s”. The men are seeking female companions to talk to, and in exchange will pay a certain amount per week.

There is zero indication this has anything to do with human trafficking or exploitation, however while investigating, it has been determined this is a financial scam, where the man is asking for the banking information to “send the money to”.

As a result of the COVID pandemic, we know this has increased financial vulnerabilities for citizens, and could make them vulnerable to becoming a fraud victim. Please make sure to let your loved ones know about this, in order to prevent them from falling victim to both online sexual exploitation, but also the financial exploitation.