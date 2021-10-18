Auto burglary suspects chased down by College Station PD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police have arrested two young men after a chase on foot and another chase involving a vehicle.

Police arrested two men Sunday night after a caller recognized and reported suspicious activity in the Horse Haven neighborhood. The caller witnessed some people pulling on car door handles.

An officer found two men matching the provided descriptions and started a chase on foot. One of the men was apprehended. This 18-year-old was arrested for evading, and on two charges of car burglary.

Later, a car was reported stolen from a nearby residence. Officers found the car with the assistance of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and it was safely stopped. The 18-year-old driver, who was the only person in the car, was arrested for driving a stolen car, car burglary, and unlawful firearm possession.

Source: College Station Police Department