Auto-motorcycle accident in Killeen leaves 1 dead

KILLEEN, Texas- An auto-motorcyle accident in Killeen left the motorcyclist dead.

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 3470 and Oak Valley Drive at approximately 8:29 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unresponsive male lying in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Suzuki GSX motorcycle was traveling southbound on FM 3470 in the inside lane approaching the intersection.

A green Honda Civic entered the intersection attempting to turn left into a private drive, the operator of the motorcycle struck the right front of the Honda, causing him to be ejected.

The operator, Corey Dean Reed Jr., 28, was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality and information will be released as it becomes available.