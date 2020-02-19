Auto-theft suspect arrested while attempting to hide at Ellison High School

KILLEEN , Texas- An increase in police presence will be noticeable at Ellison High School this morning.

Police were in pursuit of a stolen car.

The driver ditched the car at Ellison High School and ran onto the campus in and amongst the portable buildings just prior to students arriving for class.

KISD police were able to quickly apprehend the suspect preventing them from entering the main envelope of the building.

Officers then turned the suspect over to Killeen Police.

There was no weapon found and police searched the portable area on the campus.

There will be an increased police presence on the campus throughout the remainder of the day.