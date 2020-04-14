Auto thefts on the rise in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department continues to see a significant increase in the number of stolen vehicles within the city.

The first three months of 2020 shows a 91 percent increase when compared to 2019, with 84 reported incidents in 2020, and 44 in 2019. March 2020 alone shows 38 reported thefts compared to 12 in March 2019.

Out of the number of stolen vehicles this year, 74 have successfully been recovered so far.

According to Temple investigators, a large portion of these vehicles were either unlocked or had keys in the ignition when they were stolen. The department also has 12 recorded incidents this year in which firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Temple PD has released videos on social media showing footage of how potential thieves quickly check vehicles for valuable items or unlocked doors. The department will continue to monitor residential areas and post regular reminders of this issue via social media. It is the belief of Temple PD that education is the first step to crime prevention.

Source: Temple Police Department