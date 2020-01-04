Autopsy: Man fatally shot by Texas troopers struck 16 times

DALLAS – The autopsy of a man fatally shot by two state troopers following a Dallas traffic stop shows he had 16 gunshot wounds, including shots to the head, front and back torso and both legs.

The Dallas Morning News obtained the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report for 27-year-old Schaston Hodge. Troopers Joshua Engleman and Robert Litvin shot him Aug. 17 following what police described as a short pursuit after the troopers attempted to stop Hodge for failing to use a turn signal.

Hodge’s mother, Shandra Brackens-Hodge, said in a statement her son was “executed” and investigators have been “secretive” about their findings.