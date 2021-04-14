Autopsy ordered for a woman who died after jumping out of moving vehicle

Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman Wednesday Afternoon.

Officers say as a silver Nissan SUV drove down Stefek Drive just before 1 p.m., Jessica Garcia opened a door and jumped out. Garcia was in the backseat at the time.

The driver pulled over on the side of the road and was not injured.

Garcia suffered a head injury, and paramedics were unable to save her.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced her deceased at 1:46 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

