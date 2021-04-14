Autopsy ordered for a woman who died after jumping out of moving vehicle

Killeen police have recovered “unidentified remains” near the location PVT GRegory Morales’ remains were found on June 19th.

Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman Wednesday Afternoon.

Officers say as a silver Nissan SUV drove down Stefek Drive just before 1 p.m., Jessica Garcia opened a door and jumped out. Garcia was in the backseat at the time.

The driver pulled over on the side of the road and was not injured.

Garcia suffered a head injury, and paramedics were unable to save her.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced her deceased at 1:46 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.