Autopsy ordered for man who dies in McLennan County Custody

A forty-year-old man who had been held in an assault case has died as he was being taken to a local hospital for a COVID 19 test.

Gregory Regalado was in the process of being released to a mental hospital in Austin and was being taken to a hospital for the required test before could be sent when he became unresponsive as the deputy pulled into the hospital parking lot.

Jail Administrator Major Ricky Armstrong checked his pulse and called for help from hospital personnel.

At that point, the hospital took control of Regalado.

After he died, a justice of the peace was summoned who then ordered the autopsy.

Gregory Regalado

Regalado had been arrested on a charge of assault on a security guard, but it had been determined that he needed to go to the mental facility.

He had been given a personal recognizance bond so he could be taken, but the jail administrator said he had refused to sign it.

The magistrate then authorized his release without the signature.

After his death the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was contacted.

Major Armstrong said they were told that since Regalado had not signed the bond paperwork that a jail custody death investigation would need to be conducted.

The District Attorney’s office was contacted.

That office investigates all deaths in the jail that appear to be of natural causes.