Axtell area man charged with hitting another man with his pickup

An Axtell area man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of purposely striking another man with his pickup after an argument over fishing.

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies took Kaleb David Pedigo to jail Sunday after investigating the incident reported at another Axtell location late Saturday night.

The arrest affidavit on the charge stated that deputies had been called to the victim’s location just before midnight Saturday where Pedigo was reported to have been arguing with two brothers over permission to go onto their property to fish.

The affidavit stated that the argument escalated to include verbal threats.

The complaint stated that Pedigo backed out in his 2003 Dodge Durango, then allegedly accelerated toward the victim who was standing in a ditch behside the road at the time.

The victim told deputies he dropped to the ground to try to avoid the vehicle but one of its tires struck his right leg.

Deputies noted tire tracks going down into and along the ditch where the victim said it happened.

Deputies later spotted the suspect vehicle near the suspect’s home and as deputies approached heard someone running the nearby woods.

A woman found at the site identified as having outstanding arrest warrants was detained and later called him to come out of the woods.

Pedigo was booked into the jail on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, evading arrest with a prior conviction and other outstanding traffic warrants.

Bond was set at a total of $55,000.