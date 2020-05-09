Axtell Baseball Coach Dies in Fatal Car Accident

Axtell, Tx- Axtell ISD is in mourning today after the loss of their High School Baseball Coach in a fatal car accident Thursday night.

Coach Cameron Bankston was involved in a single vehicle accident in Huckabay, Texas. It is unknown what caused the accident. Coach Bankston was in the area visiting friends. Coach Bankston had been with the district for just a year, before the accident.

In a statement on the districts Facebook page, The district said Coach Bankston “had already made an unmistakable impact on our school.” and for people to “keep his family and loved ones in your prayers.”