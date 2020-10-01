Axtell Man Arrested for Online Solicitation Of a Minor in Woodway

Woodway, TX- An Axtell man is behind bars on charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor, a second degree felony.

36 year old Preston Lee Finley was arrested today by the Woodway Public Safety Department in an operation. Finley initiated a conversation with what he believed was a young female on social media, but was actually a Woodway detective.

Finley was informed he was speaking with a 16 year old female. He quickly turned the conversation sexual and went on to send several graphic photographs of himself. Finley requested photographs of the underage female and described sexual acts he wanted her to perform.

Finley arranged a meeting with the female at a location in Woodway for the purpose of having sex. Finley was arrested by Woodway officers when he arrived at the meeting location. He was placed in the McLennan County Jail where he is awaiting bond.