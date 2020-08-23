B.A.C.C. raises money for new computer lab

KILLEEN, Texas: B.A.C.C. (Brothers Against Community Crime) raised money Saturday for a new computer lab so kids in the community could keep up with their schoolwork.

The group was started by Bryan King, who is from Killeen and served time in prison before turning his life around to make the area a better place for his son.

In the big picture, they’re trying to give more opportunities to kids in the community.

“Killeen can do a lot better, you know what I mean? And it’s not about Killeen, it’s about us in the community,” King said. “If we can start holding each other accountable, if we can be a shoulder for people to lean on, then we can start seeing progress, then we can start seeing change, then we can start implementing that it’s good to go to school to be a lawyer, it’s good to go to school and be a doctor.”

Among those who got their car washed was Congressman Brad Buckley from Texas’ 54th District.

The group had no set financial goal for the day and the washes were free, but all donations were accepted.