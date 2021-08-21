Back to School Bash, Parents React to Kids Back in Person

HEWITT–

It’s back to school time and some parents say they’re excited to have their kids back in person, while others are nervous about sending their kids to school with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

Many families gathered at Hewitt Park today to give back to the community by donating school supplies, all while enjoying food trucks, free haircuts and a movie.

The Amanda Cunningham Global Luxury Group hosted the event, and they hope to make it annual.

The entry fee was as piece of school supplies.

One local mom said she is always looking for ways to give back to the community.

“We went to the store and I was like what would y’all want at school let’s get all that stuff,” Tabetha Koerth said.

Student Madison Wilkerson donated items she thought other kids might need.

“Not everybody can have what they need, so you should maybe start this donation with us so you are able to help people that need stuff,” Wilkerson said.

She said she was excited to go back to school in person, and a few local moms agreed.

“I am so thrilled,” Koerth said. I think it’ll be a good mental health break for me to send them back to school.”

Kimberly Kolberg said she’s a little nervous, but thinks it’s good for the kids.

“I have mixed feelings about it because of corona, however I think it’s good for the kids to get out and feel like they have some socialism with their friends,” Kolberg said.

Cindy Baden said her kids are excited to be back in school.

“Summer is always a good time, but to see all of their friends back in school and to kind of get back to the norm and on a normal schedule has been so much fun for them,” Baden said.

The organization collected boxes of school supplies for local school districts in the surrounding area. That supplies will be distributed to schools in the surrounding area.