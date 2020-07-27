‘Backyard Bar & Grill’ Reopens and Changes Course

WACO, Texas. Waco’s Backyard Bar and Grill is known for its live music, outdoor events, and cold drinks. But now, it wants to cash in on food.

“We told everybody we’re now a restaurant, you have to come in and order food. And its worked,” says Manager Rex Prather.

On Friday, the business obtained its Food And Business license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission( TABC) and switched its operation from a bar to a restaurant.

The decision came after the Backyard lost nearly a million dollars in sales after it was forced to shut its doors to several weeks due to COVID-19.

“We couldn’t do anything, we didn’t make any money at all because we could sell enough alcohol or food to go,” said Prather.

To keep the license, 51% of sales must come from food.

“I believe every bar in Waco should be making a menu and putting food out there to bring in revenue. Everybody got to eat, bills need to be paid,” said Lou Rodarte, a frequent customer at the Backyard.

After 3 days of reopening, Prather said he is pleased with the sales. The Backyard Bar and Grill is located at 511 S 8th St in Waco and is opened from 11AM- 12PM Monday through Thursday and closes at 2AM on Weekends.