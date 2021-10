WACO, Texas – The City of Waco proudly welcomes one of the most diverse classes in the history of the Waco Fire Department.

The department held a badge pinning ceremony Friday to celebrate ten new firefighters who started their careers with the department on October 11.

The ceremony was held at the MCC Emergency Services Education Center, located at 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Waco Police Chief Dr. Sheryl Victorian was the keynote speaker for the event.

Source: City of Waco