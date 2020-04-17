Balcones Distilling hosting Drive-Thru Sanitizer Distribution for Waco community

WACO, Texas – Balcones Distilling is giving back to the Waco community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be hosting a contact-free drive-thru for free sanitizer distribution at the distillery this Saturday for local residents.

Each car will receive one free 100ml bottle of Balcones-made sanitizer, with the option to purchase an additional bottle for $2. For those who also wish to purchase a bottle of Balcones whisky, they will receive five 100ml bottles of sanitizer for free. Balcones will have 2,500 bottles of sanitizer available for the public.

Merchandise, whisky and beer will also be sold on site. Funds acquired through sanitizer purchases will go towards materials for continued sanitizer production.

To ensure the safety of Balcones employees and the community, the sanitizer will be distributed via a contact-free system in the parking lot of the Distillery. People are asked to drive up and remain in their cars. Each Balcones employee participating in the distribution will be required to wear face masks and gloves for protection.

The distillery is located at 225 S. 11th Street in Waco. The event takes place from noon until 6:00 p.m. For more information, you can mail balcones@boltpr.com or call (469) 340-7368.

Source: Balcones Distillery