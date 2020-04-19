Balcones hands out free hand sanitizer to massive crowd

WACO, Texas: A throng of cars lined the right-hand lane on Franklin Avenue for more than two miles Saturday afternoon, inching ever closer to one of the most elusive products on the entire planet at the moment: hand sanitizer.

The line led to Balcones Distilling on 11th Street. The only thing better than Balcones’ influx of sanitizer was the price tag; the first two bottles were free.

“It really is everything, right,” Balcones retail manager Eric Kukla said. “Everybody is kinda doing their part and what they’re able to do and for us that’s just distilling hand sanitizer instead of whiskey.”

People waited in line for more than two and a half hours to get their hands on the 6.8 ounce bottles. The first two were free, but customers could buy an additional two for $2.00 each.

Balcones originally donated their homemade sanitizer to first responders in the area. Now, they have extended their reach to the entire Waco community.

As big an event as it was, they say they aren’t done serving.

“As long as this is going on, we’re gonna continue to produce hand sanitizer and give it away or charge just enough to kind of recoup costs,” Kukla said. “This doesn’t mean we’re done helping first responders, it’s kinda the beginning for us.”

Balcones is still open and is offering curbside pick-up for their whiskey.