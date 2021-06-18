Balloon release for Killeen shooting victim to be held this weekend

KILLEEN/TEMPLE, Texas – A Killeen family is holding a balloon release ceremony this Sunday to honor a deceased family member.

40-year-old Samuel Roberto Pleasant, Sr. lost his life on May 13th, when U.S. Marshals fatally shot him while attempting to serve a warrant in Killeen.

For Father’s Day, his family will be at West Temple Park, located on 8420 West Adams Avenue at 3:15 p.m., to honor his memory.

The family says this is a peaceful gathering and not a protest, but the public is invited to go and pay their respects.