Bank in Woodway latest in string of ATM thefts

Woodway Public Safety Department Assistant Chief Larry Adams said this week’s robbery of the ATM at Bankcorp South is just the latest in a string of ATM attacks in McLennan County with indications being that the same people are involved and conduct their operations in a similar way each time.

The latest incident occurred Sunday morning about 3:30 a.m. when a tow chain tied to the back of a stolen pickup was attached to a vault door on the machine with the door then pulled open allowing access to the cash drawers.

Adams said the operation was very quick, with the thieves already gone when officers arrived less than a minute after getting alerted by the alarm company.

The truck used was left at the scene with the thieves running to a second vehicle that had been left parked on nearby Santa Fe Street.

The truck used had been stolen at a home on North 34th Street in Waco and was recovered and returned to the owner with damage to a door and steering column.

The FBI has joined local authorities in the investigation, with the same group suspected that had conducted similar operations at two other local banks.

It is believed the thieves are from out of town and are conducting similar thefts in other cities.

In each case they use stolen Ford F-250 or F-350 pickups that are then abandoned with the getaway made in another vehicle.

The operations are smooth and quick, in this last case taking about three minutes from arrival to departure.

No information was released on the amount of cash taken.